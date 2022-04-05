UN says 'credible' claims Russia used cluster bombs in Ukraine

A top UN official told the 15-member Security Council including Moscow's envoy on Tuesday of "credible" claims Russia has used indiscriminate cluster munitions two dozen times in populated parts of Ukraine.

United Nations human rights body "OHCHR has received credible allegations that Russian forces have used cluster munitions in populated areas at least 24 times," UN undersecretary-general for political and peacebuilding affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo, told the meeting on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

She said the global body was "gravely concerned by the persistent use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area," saying such weapons are causing the most civilian casualties in the war.

