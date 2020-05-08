Guterres condoles death of 11 people in Vizag gas leak

UN Seccetary-General Antonio Guterres condoles death of 11 people in Vizag gas leak

PTI
PTI, United Nations,
  • May 08 2020, 17:10 ist
  • updated: May 08 2020, 17:17 ist
AFP/File photo

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has condoled the death of 11 people in a gas leak incident at a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam and hoped that India's local authorities will investigate the accident, his spokesperson said.

"I'm not aware that we're involved in any way. We, obviously, send our condolences to the victims and hope for a quick recovery to those who have been impacted. And I think these kinds of incidents need to be fully investigated by the local authorities," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at the daily press briefing on Thursday.

Follow live updates on the Vizag gas leak here

He was asked about whether the Secretary-General has any reaction to the gas leak from the chemical plant and is the UN involved in any way.

Toxic gas leaked from the multinational L G Polymers Plant at R R Venkatapuram village in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Thursday and quickly spread to villages in a five-kilometre radius, killing at least 11 people and impacting about 1,000.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Vizag
Visakhapatnam
gas leak
Antonio Guterres

What's Brewing

Coronavirus lockdown brings kites back to Lucknow skies

Coronavirus lockdown brings kites back to Lucknow skies

COVID-19 pandemic unleashing tsunami of hate: UN chief

COVID-19 pandemic unleashing tsunami of hate: UN chief

For introverts, masks are just what the doctor ordered!

For introverts, masks are just what the doctor ordered!

'India's rating outlook shows slower GDP growth risks'

'India's rating outlook shows slower GDP growth risks'

'Financial uncertainty key cause for domestic violence'

'Financial uncertainty key cause for domestic violence'

 