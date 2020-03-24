COVID-19: UN urges easing of sanctions on Iran, others

UN urges easing of sanctions on Iran, others facing coronavirus

AFP
AFP, Tehran,
  • Mar 24 2020, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2020, 22:15 ist
In this picture released by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addresses the nation on a televised speech, in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 22, 2020. Credit: AP Photo

The UN rights chief called Tuesday for any sanctions imposed on countries like Iran facing the new coronavirus pandemic to be re-evaluated to avoid pushing strained medical systems into collapse.

"At this crucial time, both for global public health reasons, and to support the rights and lives of millions of people in these countries, sectoral sanctions should be eased or suspended," Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.

"In a context of global pandemic, impeding medical efforts in one country heightens the risk for all of us."

