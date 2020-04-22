UK COVID-19 death toll in hospitals rise by 763

United Kingdom death toll in hospitals from coronavirus rises by 763 to 18,100

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Apr 22 2020, 21:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2020, 21:56 ist

The number of people who have died in hospitals in the United Kingdom after testing positive for the coronavirus has risen to 18,100, the health ministry said on Wednesday, an increase of 763 on the figures published 24 hours earlier.

The 763 increase is down from 828 in the previous period.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 had risen to 133,495, it added. The figure for deaths is as of 5 p.m. (1600 GMT) on April 21, while the figure for confirmed cases is as of 9 a.m. (0800 GMT) on April 22.

