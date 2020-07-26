UK to boost ability to handle space threats from China

United Kingdom Defence Secretary says will boost ability to handle space threat from Russia, China

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 26 2020, 08:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2020, 08:24 ist

Britain will boost its ability to handle threats posed by Russia and China in space as part of a foreign, security and defence policy review being conducted by the UK government, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said late on Saturday.

On Thursday, Britain said it was concerned about a Russian satellite test which involved the launch of a projectile with the "characteristics of a weapon".

"This week we have been reminded of the threat Russia poses to our national security with the provocative test of a weapon-like projectile from a satellite threatening the peaceful use of space", Wallace wrote in The Sunday Telegraph newspaper, adding that China also posed a threat.

"China, too, is developing offensive space weapons and both nations are upgrading their capabilities. Such behaviour only underlines the importance of the review the (UK) government is currently conducting", he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Russia
China
Britain
United Kingdom

What's Brewing

Why everyone’s talking the ‘Green Banana’

Why everyone’s talking the ‘Green Banana’

Green shoots, says PM Modi. Really?

Green shoots, says PM Modi. Really?

Pichai, Zuckerberg, Bezos & Cook testify on competition

Pichai, Zuckerberg, Bezos & Cook testify on competition

Art market: A foggy future?

Art market: A foggy future?

 