US passes 20 million coronavirus cases

United States passes 20 million coronavirus cases

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Jan 01 2021, 23:29 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2021, 23:45 ist
Medical staff member Gabriel Cervera Rodriguez treats a patient in the Covid-19 intensive care unit (ICU) on New Year's Eve at the United Memorial Medical Center in Houston. Credit: AFP/Go Nakamura/Getty.

The United States has recorded more than 20 million cases of Covid-19, Johns Hopkins University said Friday in its real-time tally, as the New Year brought another grim milestone underlining the country's struggle to quell the virus.

The US has so far registered 20,007,149 cases and 346,408 deaths in the pandemic, the Baltimore-based university said, making it the country with by far the highest official number of cases and the highest death toll.

On Wednesday alone, more than 3,900 people died of Covid-19 in the US, a new daily record, and experts believe the worst is yet to come as health care workers brace for a surge in cases and deaths after holiday gatherings.

More than 125,000 people are currently hospitalized with coronavirus -- another record -- according to the Covid Tracking Project.

The country has begun a mass campaign of vaccinations and nearly 2.8 million people have already received their first jabs, a figure well behind the 20 million inoculations that the administration of President Donald Trump promised by the end of the year.

More than 12 million doses have been distributed nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but efforts to vaccinate health workers and vulnerable people have been hampered by logistical problems and overstretched hospitals and clinics.

President-elect Joe Biden, who takes office on January 20, has criticized the troubled vaccine rollout, and this week confirmed that he would invoke the Korean War-era Defense Production Act to force private industry to step up production for the government.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Protesting farmers greet 2021 with bonfires & 'kheer'

Protesting farmers greet 2021 with bonfires & 'kheer'

'Red ant chutney' a possible treatment for Covid-19?

'Red ant chutney' a possible treatment for Covid-19?

Deepika deletes her social media posts, here's why

Deepika deletes her social media posts, here's why

Aussies told me to get lost: Gavaskar on 1981 walkout

Aussies told me to get lost: Gavaskar on 1981 walkout

To beat Covid, politicians must think like philosophers

To beat Covid, politicians must think like philosophers

 