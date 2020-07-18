'US sets another virus record with 77,638 new cases'

United States sets another coronavirus record with 77,638 new cases: Johns Hopkins

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Jul 18 2020, 08:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2020, 08:15 ist

The United States marked a record number of coronavirus cases Friday for the third consecutive day, notching 77,638 new infections in 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The country also recorded 927 deaths in one day, according to the count by the Baltimore-based university at 8:30 pm (00:30 GMT Saturday).

The country, the hardest-hit by the coronavirus in the world in absolute terms, has suffered 139,128 total fatalities out of 3.64 million confirmed cases.

Experts believe the United States never emerged from its first wave of infections, and cases have been surging again in recent weeks, particularly across the south and west in states that pushed to lift lockdown restrictions early.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

In California, Los Angeles County reported 4,592 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, a single-day record.

"Without aggressive action on the part of every person, we will not get back to slowing the spread," Barbara Ferrer, the county public health director, said in a statement.

In Texas and Arizona, which are dealing with stark surges in virus cases and deaths, authorities are bringing in refrigerated trucks to cope with the body count.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Triumph of marks over mettle

Triumph of marks over mettle

EC to fix limit for Bihar digital campaign expenses?

EC to fix limit for Bihar digital campaign expenses?

Rajasthan crisis: Sachin Pilot gets interim reprieve

Rajasthan crisis: Sachin Pilot gets interim reprieve

Aishwarya Rai admitted to Nanavati Hospital

Aishwarya Rai admitted to Nanavati Hospital

After Messi tirade, what now for broken Barcelona?

After Messi tirade, what now for broken Barcelona?

 