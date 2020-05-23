Universities and students welcome IELTS Indicator around the world

More than 280 leading universities across the world have welcomed IELTS’ new online test, IELTS Indicator, specifically designed to help students who cannot access a language test due to precautions against the spread of COVID-19.

The high number of quality university sign-ups mirrors the strong increase in students registering to take the test, with Indicator now running weekly sessions across 65 countries.

DePaul University, Imperial College London, Loyola Marymount University, Macquarie University, Massey University, Saïd Business School - University of Oxford, Saint Mary's University, Syracuse University, University of Adelaide, University of Northern British Columbia and University of Technology Sydney are some of the leading universities now accepting IELTS Indicator results.

Warwick Freeland, Managing Director – IELTS, IDP Education, said the positive response rate shows both universities and students are looking for a high-quality test they can rely on for longer term success in an academic setting.

“We developed IELTS Indicator in response to COVID-19, as universities were struggling with assessing language skills with only lower-stakes and low-quality online test options available,” Freeland said.

“With IELTS Indicator, both students and universities can have confidence on the content, structure, scoring and teams, delivering the test reflects IELTS’ trusted standards,” he said. Freeland said the focus on real-life conversation sets it apart from other tests.

“We knew we had to keep the focus on assessing a person’s ability to have a conversation as it is a critical factor in communicating in day-to-day life.

“If recent months have taught us anything, it is the importance of conversations and how they keep us connected. Around the world people are striving to continue to have conversations about study, work, finances and health.

IELTS Indicator is an online test that can be taken from the comfort and safety of your home. The test includes four skills – Listening, Reading, Writing and Speaking, and you will receive an indicative score for each. Your performance will be marked by IELTS examiners and you will receive your result within seven days.

The Academic test is available for a limited time while IELTS testing is currently suspended due to COVID-19. Educational providers can use IELTS Indicator to help them gauge the English language ability of future students while IELTS testing is suspended