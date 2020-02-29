US aims to withdraw all forces 'within 14 months'

US aims to withdraw all forces 'within 14 months': US-Afghan declaration

AFP
AFP, Kabul,
  • Feb 29 2020, 20:37pm ist
  • updated: Feb 29 2020, 20:46pm ist
In this file photo taken on September 12, 2006 US soldiers salute during a ceremony at Bagram air base, 50 kms north of Kabul, 11 September 2006 in remembrance of the victims of the 11 September 2001 terror attacks in New York and Washington. (AFP Photo)

The United States and its allies will withdraw all their forces from Afghanistan within 14 months if the Taliban abide by an agreement which has been signed in Doha on Saturday, Washington and Kabul said in a joint statement.

After an initial reduction of troops to 8,600 within 135 days of Saturday's signing, the US and its partners "will complete the withdrawal of their remaining forces from Afghanistan within 14 months... and will withdraw all their forces from remaining bases", the declaration stated.

The Doha accord would see thousands of American troops quit Afghanistan in a phased plan after more than 18 years in return for various security commitments from the insurgents and a pledge to hold talks with the government in Kabul.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
US
Afghanistan
Taliban
Comments (+)
 