US announces new sanctions on Iran defence ministry and others

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Sep 21 2020, 21:31 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2020, 21:51 ist
Mike Pompeo also said that Washington had imposed new sanctions on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Credit: AFP/file photo.

The Trump administration on Monday announced new sanctions against Iran's defence ministry and others involved in Tehran's nuclear and weapons program to support US assertion that all UN sanctions against Tehran are now restored, a move key allies such as the Europeans dispute.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, flanked by other top members of President Donald Trump’s national security team, also told reporters Washington had imposed new sanctions on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who has forged closer ties between Caracas and Tehran.

