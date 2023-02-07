'US approach to relations with China will remain calm'

US approach to relations with China will remain calm, says White House

It's up to China to figure out what kind of relationship they want, the statement said

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 07 2023, 06:39 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2023, 06:39 ist
White house. Credit: Reuters Photo

The US approach to relations with China will remain calm in spite of Beijing's overflight of a spy balloon over the United States, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday.

Also Read | Chinese balloon advanced, hard to shoot down: US expert

"It's up to China to figure out what kind of relationship they want," she said. She said Biden administration officials are prepared to brief officials from the former Trump administration on their findings about the balloon overflights when Donald Trump was president. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

United States
World news
China
White House

What's Brewing

DH Toon | SEBI's silence over Adani case speaks volumes

DH Toon | SEBI's silence over Adani case speaks volumes

‘I’m lucky’, says Salman Rushdie on surviving NY attack

‘I’m lucky’, says Salman Rushdie on surviving NY attack

Rishab Shetty says next 'Kantara' movie will be prequel

Rishab Shetty says next 'Kantara' movie will be prequel

Turkey fears aftershocks after deadly earthquake

Turkey fears aftershocks after deadly earthquake

'Pathaan' crosses Rs 800 crore at worldwide box office

'Pathaan' crosses Rs 800 crore at worldwide box office

Life expectancy shorter for young in these countries

Life expectancy shorter for young in these countries

40% plants, animals in US at risk of extinction: Report

40% plants, animals in US at risk of extinction: Report

Lizzo wins Record of Year Grammy for 'About Damn Time'

Lizzo wins Record of Year Grammy for 'About Damn Time'

Turkey earthquake: Photos narrate horrific aftermath

Turkey earthquake: Photos narrate horrific aftermath

 