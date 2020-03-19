US approves anti-malarial drug to treat coronavirus: Donald Trump

US approves anti-malarial drug to treat COVID-19: Trump

AFP
AFP,
  • Mar 19 2020, 21:34 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2020, 21:34 ist
US President Donald Trump. (Reuters Photo)

The US has approved the anti-malarial drug chloroquine for use as a treatment against the new coronavirus, President Donald Trump said Thursday.

"We're going to be able to make that drug available almost immediately, and that's where the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has been so great," Trump told reporters.

"They've gone through the approval process -- it's been approved. They took it down from many, many months to immediate. So we're going to be able to make that drug available by prescription."

