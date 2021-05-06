US approves departure of non-emergency government workers from India

The US State Department said on Wednesday it had approved the voluntary departure of non-emergency US government employees from India because of a surge in Covid-19 cases.
Last week, the department said family members of US government employees could voluntarily leave India.
CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH
A deadly second wave of coronavirus infections has swept through India in recent weeks, creating a shortage of hospital beds and oxygen for patients.
The State Department has advised Americans not to travel to India and said those wishing to depart should take advantage of available commercial transportation.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
What is the Facebook Oversight Board?
DH Toon | Bengal in the throes of post-poll violence
SpaceX successfully lands Starship rocket
Bidding for Blue Origin's first space tour in July open
From icon to pariah: Trump and social media
Woman from Mali gives birth to 9 babies in Morocco
Explained | How the IPL bio-bubble was breached
'Romantic solution' to save endangered white abalone
Meet the headmaster tackling Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy
Mamata takes oath as Bengal CM for 3rd consecutive term