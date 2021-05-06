Departure of non-emergency US govt workers approved

US approves departure of non-emergency government workers from India

A deadly second wave of coronavirus infections has swept through India in recent weeks

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • May 06 2021, 08:05 ist
  • updated: May 06 2021, 08:05 ist
The US State Department said it had approved the voluntary departure of non-emergency US government employees from India. Credit: iStock Photo

The US State Department said on Wednesday it had approved the voluntary departure of non-emergency US government employees from India because of a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Last week, the department said family members of US government employees could voluntarily leave India.

A deadly second wave of coronavirus infections has swept through India in recent weeks, creating a shortage of hospital beds and oxygen for patients.

The State Department has advised Americans not to travel to India and said those wishing to depart should take advantage of available commercial transportation.

