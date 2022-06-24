US attorney general vows to protect existing reproductive rights

The Justice Department will use every tool at its disposal to protect reproductive freedom, and federal agencies may continue to provide reproductive health services to the extent authorized by federal law, Attorney General Merrick Garland said after Friday's US Supreme Court ruling on abortion.

"This decision deals a devastating blow to reproductive freedom in the United States. It will have an immediate and irreversible impact on the lives of people across the country," Garland said in a statement. "And it will be greatly disproportionate in its effect – with the greatest burdens felt by people of color and those of limited financial means."