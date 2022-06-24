US attorney general vows to protect reproductive rights

US attorney general vows to protect existing reproductive rights

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 24 2022, 22:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2022, 22:23 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

The Justice Department will use every tool at its disposal to protect reproductive freedom, and federal agencies may continue to provide reproductive health services to the extent authorized by federal law, Attorney General Merrick Garland said after Friday's US Supreme Court ruling on abortion.

"This decision deals a devastating blow to reproductive freedom in the United States. It will have an immediate and irreversible impact on the lives of people across the country," Garland said in a statement. "And it will be greatly disproportionate in its effect – with the greatest burdens felt by people of color and those of limited financial means."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Abortion
US
Supreme Court
World news

What's Brewing

Biden describes America in 1 word-'Asufutimaehaehfutbw'

Biden describes America in 1 word-'Asufutimaehaehfutbw'

Afghan quake survivors without food and shelter

Afghan quake survivors without food and shelter

Watch: Railway worker jumps on tracks to save passenger

Watch: Railway worker jumps on tracks to save passenger

World's largest bacteria discovered in Guadeloupe

World's largest bacteria discovered in Guadeloupe

No time to prepare: Aspirants seek NEET postponement

No time to prepare: Aspirants seek NEET postponement

 