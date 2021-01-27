US bomber again flies over Mideast amid Iran tensions

US B-52 bomber again flies over Mideast amid Iran tensions

The B-52 flew nonstop from Louisiana's Barksdale Air Force Base into the region earlier in the day

AP
AP, Dubai,
  • Jan 27 2021, 20:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2021, 20:11 ist
A B-52 bomber from the 2nd Bomb Wing of Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana, right, flies with Royal Saudi Air Force F-15s during a mission in the Middle East. Credit: AP Photo

The US military said Wednesday it again flew a B-52 bomber over the Middle East “to deter potential aggression” amid tensions with Iran.

The B-52 flew nonstop from Louisiana's Barksdale Air Force Base into the region earlier in the day. The plane went over both the Persian Gulf and Saudi Arabia, according to flight-tracking data.

The U.S. military's Central Command later published images of the bomber flying alongside Royal Saudi Air Force F-15s.

While not mentioning Iran in its statement, Central Command said the flight was meant to “showcase the U.S. commitment to regional security.”

The flights, the third-such operation this year, had become common in the last months of former President Donald Trump's administration.

Trump's 2018 decision to unilaterally withdraw from Iran's nuclear deal with world powers sparked a series of escalating incidents in the region.

President Joe Biden has expressed a desire to return to the deal if Iran honors the deal's limits on its nuclear program. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

US Air Force
Iran
Middle East
United States

What's Brewing

Is there a secret to success on Instagram?

Is there a secret to success on Instagram?

Can vaccinated people spread Covid-19?

Can vaccinated people spread Covid-19?

DH Toon | Farmers find resonance in Tagore's words

DH Toon | Farmers find resonance in Tagore's words

Gender-biased rape laws must change

Gender-biased rape laws must change

If you squeeze the coronavirus, does it shatter?

If you squeeze the coronavirus, does it shatter?

My Trump recovery program

My Trump recovery program

 