U.S. CDC confirms two new coronavirus cases, 27 infections yet to be confirmed

US CDC confirms two new coronavirus cases

Reuters
  • Mar 03 2020, 12:02pm ist
People wear face masks as they walk down a street in Flushing area of Queens on March 2, 2020 in New York City. Credit: AFP Photo

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday confirmed two new cases of coronavirus in the country that included an American evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, and the agency said 20 more cases were reported by public health labs.

The CDC update brings the total number of confirmed infections within the country to 16, apart from the 48 cases among repatriated citizens from Wuhan and the cruise ship.

Cases reported by public health labs that are yet to be confirmed by the agency now stand at 27. 

