U.S. CDC confirms two new coronavirus cases, 27 infections yet to be confirmed

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday confirmed two new cases of coronavirus in the country that included an American evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, and the agency said 20 more cases were reported by public health labs.

The CDC update brings the total number of confirmed infections within the country to 16, apart from the 48 cases among repatriated citizens from Wuhan and the cruise ship.

Cases reported by public health labs that are yet to be confirmed by the agency now stand at 27.