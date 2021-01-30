US CDC issues federal transportation mask mandate

US CDC issues federal transportation mask mandate effective February 1

The CDC said the mask mandate makes not wearing a mask as instructed a violation of federal law

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 30 2021, 11:08 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2021, 11:18 ist
Representative image: Getty Images

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an order late Friday requiring masks in interstate transportation and at transit hubs, including airplanes, mass transit, taxis and trains, starting late Monday.

The CDC said the mask mandate, effective from Feb. 1 at 11:59 p.m. EST, also covers ride-share vehicles and subways and makes not wearing a mask as instructed a violation of federal law. The order does not apply to private cars or commercial trucks being driven by a sole operator.

The CDC directive follows an order from President Joe Biden on Jan. 21 directing agencies to "immediately take action" to require masks on transportation and at transit hubs.

USA
CDC
COVID-19
Coronavirus

