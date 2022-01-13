US CDC projects over 62,000 Covid-19 deaths in coming 4 weeks

A new ensemble forecast from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) predicted that more than 62,000 more people could die from Covid-19 over the next four weeks.
The number of newly reported Covid-19 deaths will likely increase over the next four weeks, with 10,400 to 31,000 new deaths likely reported in the week ending February 5, according to the forecast published on Wednesday.
"Current forecasts may not fully account for the emergence and rapid spread of the Omicron variant or changes in reporting during the holidays and should be interpreted with caution," said the CDC.
The country reported nearly 3,000 new deaths from Covid-19 on Tuesday, a new high since mid February last year, CDC data showed.
The daily Covid-19 deaths figure has been on the increase in recent weeks, as the new Omicron variant has spurred new surge in cases and hospitalisations since early December, Xinhua news agency reported.
The country is witnessing more than 1,600 Covid-19 deaths each day, according to CDC data.
