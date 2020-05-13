US CDC sees over 13 lakh COVID-19 cases, 80,820 deaths

US CDC reports 13,42,594 coronavirus cases, 80,820 deaths

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 13 2020, 07:57 ist
  • updated: May 13 2020, 07:58 ist
Representative image/AFP Photo

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 1,342,594 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 18,106 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,064 to 80,820.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on May 11, compared with its count a day earlier. 

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
US
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

A tale of two Japanese drugs in tests to fight COVID-19

A tale of two Japanese drugs in tests to fight COVID-19

FB to pay $52 mn settlement for trauma to reviewers

FB to pay $52 mn settlement for trauma to reviewers

'COVID-19 infection in kids may not start with coughs'

'COVID-19 infection in kids may not start with coughs'

How coronavirus disrupts people's sense of smell

How coronavirus disrupts people's sense of smell

Is the coronavirus 'reproduction rate' increasing?

Is the coronavirus 'reproduction rate' increasing?

'COVID-19 lockdowns could spark rise in HIV infections'

'COVID-19 lockdowns could spark rise in HIV infections'

 