US CDC reports 1,384,930 COVID-19 cases, 83,947 deaths

US CDC reports 1,384,930 COVID-19 cases, 83,947 deaths

Reuteres
Reuteres,
  • May 15 2020, 08:00 ist
  • updated: May 15 2020, 08:00 ist
Representative image. (Credit: AFP Photo)

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 1,384,930 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 20,869 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,701 to 83,947.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on May 13, compared with its count a day earlier. 

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
United States
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

 