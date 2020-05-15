US CDC reports 1,384,930 COVID-19 cases, 83,947 deaths

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 1,384,930 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 20,869 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,701 to 83,947.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on May 13, compared with its count a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.