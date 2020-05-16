US CDC reports 1,412,121 COVID-19 cases, 85,990 deaths

Reuters
  • May 16 2020, 07:57 ist
  • updated: May 16 2020, 07:57 ist
A woman prays during a Roman Catholic service held outside of a food bank at St. Bartholomew Church, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Elmhurst section of Queens, New York City, New York, U.S., May 15, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 1,412,121 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 27,191 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 2,043 to 85,990.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on May 14, compared with its count a day earlier. 

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

