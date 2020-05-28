US CDC reports 1.68 mn coronavirus cases, 99,031 deaths

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 28 2020, 02:58 ist
  • updated: May 28 2020, 02:58 ist
A woman adds a name on a memorial for those who have died from the coronavirus outside The Green-Wood Cemetery, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brooklyn, New York. Credit: Reuters Photo

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 1,678,843 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 16,429 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 770 to 99,031.

COVID-19 Pandemic Tracker: 15 countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases, deaths

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on May 26 versus its previous report on Tuesday.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. 

