US CDC reports 230,383 deaths from coronavirus

US CDC reports 230,383 deaths from coronavirus

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 03 2020, 01:20 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2020, 01:20 ist

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 9,182,628 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 77,398 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 451 to 230,383.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as Covid-19 as of 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 1, compared with its previous report released a day earlier. 

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

It’s time we called 2020 a gap year

It’s time we called 2020 a gap year

Mount Everest empties as Covid-19 strikes Nepal tourism

Mount Everest empties as Covid-19 strikes Nepal tourism

Eat ‘no’ for breakfast: Kamala Harris's advice to women

Eat ‘no’ for breakfast: Kamala Harris's advice to women

Telegram Messenger gets new features

Telegram Messenger gets new features

In last 45 years, monsoon withdrew late 28 times: IMD

In last 45 years, monsoon withdrew late 28 times: IMD

 