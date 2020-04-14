US CDC reports 554,849 coronavirus cases, 21,942 deaths

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 14 2020, 04:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2020, 04:18 ist
Customers wearing masks line up to shop at the Presidente Supermarket on April 13, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Credit: AFP Photo

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 554,849 cases of the new coronavirus, and said the number of deaths had risen to 21,942.

Over the weekend, the CDC updated its case count to 525,704 and said 20,486 people had died across the country, but that the numbers were preliminary and had not been confirmed by individual states.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The CDC's tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, on Monday is as of 4 pm ET on April 12. (https://bit.ly/2IVY1JT)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

