US CDC reports 579,005 coronavirus cases, 22,252 deaths

Reuters
  • Apr 15 2020, 01:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 01:04 ist
Long Island Nursing Institute Holds "Clap In" For Nurses Coming Outside Area To Help In New York Region. Credit: AFP Photo

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 579,005 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 24,156 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 310 to 22,252.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on April 13 compared with its count a day ago. 

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. 

