US CDC reports 7,76,093 coronavirus cases, 41,758 deaths

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 776,093 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 29,468 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 2,675 to 41,758.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of April 20, compared with its count a day earlier.
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.
