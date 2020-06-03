US CDC reports total of 1.8 million coronavirus cases

Reuters
Reuters,
  Jun 03 2020
  • updated: Jun 03 2020, 07:46 ist

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported a total of 1,802,470 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 14,790 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 761 to 105,157.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on June 1, versus its previous report released on Monday. 

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. 

