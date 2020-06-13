US, China seek to ease tensions

US, China officials to meet in Hawaii seeking to ease tensions

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Jun 13 2020, 14:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2020, 14:11 ist
US and Chinese flags are seen in front of a US dollar banknote. Credits: Reuters Photo

Senior officials from the United States and China are planning to meet in Hawaii, trying to ease tensions between the world's two largest economies over various issues, according to media reports.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was planning the trip "quietly" and the arrangements were not yet finalized, Politico said.

Pompeo has been vocal in criticizing China on a range of issues from the origins of the coronavirus pandemic to its Hong Kong policy to the treatment of its ethnic and religious minorities,

The U.S. State Department and the Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Hong Kong's South China Morning Post newspaper cited an unidentified source as saying that Yang Jiechi, a state council and member of the Communist Party Politburo, will represent the Chinese side for the meeting.

Relations between the countries have deteriorated in recent months, and U.S. President Donald Trump has said he could even sever relations.

Pompeo said last month that China could have prevented the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people around the world by being more transparent about the coronavirus and accused it of refusing to share information.

He also said Chinese plans to impose national security laws on Hong Kong would be the "death knell" for the former British colony's autonomy.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
US-China trade war
United States
China
Hawaii

What's Brewing

COVID-19: National data masks variation at state-level

COVID-19: National data masks variation at state-level

Petrol and diesel prices hiked for the 7th straight day

Petrol and diesel prices hiked for the 7th straight day

Brazil's cemetery to exhume graves to free up space

Brazil's cemetery to exhume graves to free up space

Did George Floyd protests induce change in the US govt?

Did George Floyd protests induce change in the US govt?

50 yrs ago, Brazil taught the world to play, in colour

50 yrs ago, Brazil taught the world to play, in colour

Trump says he will 'do other things' if he loses polls

Trump says he will 'do other things' if he loses polls

Centre bats for digital payment in public transport

Centre bats for digital payment in public transport

 