US citizen dies of coronavirus in Wuhan: Embassy

It appears to be the first confirmed foreign death from the outbreak

AFP
AFP, Beijing,
  • Feb 08 2020, 10:55am ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2020, 11:03am ist
A worker takes body temperature measurement of a passenger inside a vehicle following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 7, 2020. Picture taken February 7, 2020. (Reuters Photo)

A US citizen has died from the new coronavirus at the epicentre of the epidemic in China, the US embassy said Saturday, in what appears to be the first confirmed foreign death from the outbreak.

"We can confirm that a 60-year-old US citizen diagnosed with coronavirus died at a hospital in Wuhan, China, on February 6," an embassy spokesman told AFP.

Coronavirus
Wuhan Virus
US
Embassy
