US condemns North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch

The United States on Friday condemned North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch, saying it posed a threat to North Korea's neighbors and the international community.
"We remain committed to a diplomatic approach to the DPRK and call on them to engage in dialogue. Our commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remains ironclad", a State Department spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
