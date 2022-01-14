US slams North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch

US condemns North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 14 2022, 20:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2022, 20:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The United States on Friday condemned North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch, saying it posed a threat to North Korea's neighbors and the international community.

"We remain committed to a diplomatic approach to the DPRK and call on them to engage in dialogue. Our commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remains ironclad", a State Department spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

United States
North Korea
Missile Test
World news

