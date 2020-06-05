US conducts first air strikes against Taliban since Afghan ceasefire ends: US official

The US conducted its first air strikes against the Taliban since a rare ceasefire between the insurgents and Afghan forces ended more than a week ago, the US military said Friday.
The two assaults took place on Thursday and Friday in separate provinces in Afghanistan, spokesman Sonny Leggett said on his Twitter account.
"These were the 1st US airstrikes against (the Taliban) since the start of the Eid ceasefire," he wrote.
