US Congress begins certifying Joe Biden's win, Republicans object

US Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday opened a joint session of Congress to certify Joe Biden's presidential victory, but Republicans quickly lodged an objection, pausing the count of electoral votes.

Moments after the start of the session, the final procedural step to confirm Biden's win over President Donald Trump, congressman Paul Gosar stood up to "object to the counting of the electoral ballots from Arizona."

The Republican effort is all but certain to fail, as Trump loyalists lack sufficient support in the House and Senate to thwart certification of the veteran Democrat's November 3 election win.

Gosar's move, which drew boos and applause, triggered a two-hour debate in each chamber, but the objection is expected to be voted down before the certification process continues.

US Vice President Mike Pence, who is presiding over the joint session, said that he will not intervene to stop the certification by Congress of Democrat Joe Biden's election victory.

"The Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not," Pence said in a statement.

He, however, welcomed efforts by US lawmakers to raise objections about alleged "voting irregularities".

"When disputes concerning a presidential election arise, under Federal Law, it is the people's representatives who review the evidence and resolve disputes through a democratic process," said Pence.

With Reuters inputs