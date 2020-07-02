US Congress passes Hong Kong sanctions targeting banks

The US Congress on Thursday approved tough new sanctions over Hong Kong that include penalties for banks that cooperate in infringing on the territory's autonomy from China.

Two days after China imposed a controversial security law, the US Senate unanimously agreed to send the bill to President Donald Trump, who has not indicated if he will sign it.

"Our timing could not be more critical," said Senator Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat who helped lead the bipartisan measure.

"I hope President Trump will sign this immediately," he said on the Senate floor.

