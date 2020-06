The United States could see 100,000 new coronavirus cases a day, top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci warned Tuesday.

"We are now having 40-plus thousand new cases a day," Fauci said in testimony to the Senate Health and Education Committee.

"I would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around," Fauci said. "And so I'm very concerned."