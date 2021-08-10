US Defence Secy discusses Afghan situation with Bajwa

US Defence Secretary discusses Afghan situation with Pakistan Army chief General Bajwa

Austin spoke by phone with Bajwa to discuss the mutual goals of security and stability in the region

PTI
PTI, Washington,
  • Aug 10 2021, 09:14 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2021, 13:00 ist
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin. Credit: PTI Photo

United States (US) Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday discussed over phone, among other things, the ongoing situation in Afghanistan with the Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Pentagon said.

“Secretary Austin and General Bajwa discussed the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, regional security and stability, and the bilateral defense relationship more broadly,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a readout of the call.

Austin spoke by phone with Bajwa to discuss the mutual goals of security and stability in the region, he said.

“During the call, Austin expressed his interest in continuing to improve the US – Pakistan relationship and build upon our multiple shared interests in the region,” Kirby said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

United States
Pakistan
Austin
Afghanistan
Taliban
World news

What's Brewing

In Pics | Most polluted countries in the world

In Pics | Most polluted countries in the world

DH Toon | Vandana rewarded for past & future struggles?

DH Toon | Vandana rewarded for past & future struggles?

Citrus and fruity: Nagaland coffee brews hope on hills

Citrus and fruity: Nagaland coffee brews hope on hills

China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home

China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home

8-yr-old Hindu boy charged with blashphemy in Pakistan

8-yr-old Hindu boy charged with blashphemy in Pakistan

 