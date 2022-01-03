US Defense Secretary Austin tests positive for Covid-19, mild symptoms

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday said he had tested positive for Covid-19 and had mild symptoms, but would retain all authorities as he quarantined at home for the next five days.
In a statement, Austin said he requested a test earlier on Sunday after having symptoms while at home on vacation.
He said he last met President Joe Biden on Tuesday, Dec. 21, more than a week before he started experiencing symptoms.
