US Defense Secretary Austin tests positive for Covid-19

US Defense Secretary Austin tests positive for Covid-19, mild symptoms

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Jan 03 2022, 08:05 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2022, 08:05 ist
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Credit: AFP Photo

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday said he had tested positive for Covid-19 and had mild symptoms, but would retain all authorities as he quarantined at home for the next five days.

In a statement, Austin said he requested a test earlier on Sunday after having symptoms while at home on vacation.

He said he last met President Joe Biden on Tuesday, Dec. 21, more than a week before he started experiencing symptoms.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
United States

What's Brewing

DH Toon | No moral high ground for govt

DH Toon | No moral high ground for govt

Traders distraught as banana prices crash in Karnataka

Traders distraught as banana prices crash in Karnataka

Omicron-related disruptions ensue for airlines in 2022

Omicron-related disruptions ensue for airlines in 2022

Cannabis edibles to help you diet, not make you high

Cannabis edibles to help you diet, not make you high

Prabhas to return to big screen in 2022 with a bang

Prabhas to return to big screen in 2022 with a bang

The wait for a newer, sturdier Indian athlete to emerge

The wait for a newer, sturdier Indian athlete to emerge

 