Vaccine verdict due by early December, says Dr Fauci

US disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci says vaccine verdict due by early December

More widespread vaccination would not be likely until later in 2021, he added

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 25 2020, 15:36 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2020, 15:36 ist
US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci. Credit: Reuters Photo

US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Sunday it would be clear whether a Covid-19 vaccine was safe and effective by early December, but that more widespread vaccination would not be likely until later in 2021.

"We will know whether a vaccine is safe and effective by the end of November, the beginning of December," Fauci told the BBC.

"When you talk about vaccinating a substantial proportion of the population, so that you can have a significant impact on the dynamics of the outbreak, that very likely will not be until the second or third quarter of the year."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

USA
Anthony Fauci
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

Scientists find protein that SARS-CoV-2 can't bind to

Scientists find protein that SARS-CoV-2 can't bind to

India's first seaplane to take off on October 31

India's first seaplane to take off on October 31

Treaty banning nuclear weapons to be enforced: UN

Treaty banning nuclear weapons to be enforced: UN

Murder hornets vacuumed out of Washington nest

Murder hornets vacuumed out of Washington nest

For top galleries, it’s a season of upended exhibitions

For top galleries, it’s a season of upended exhibitions

 