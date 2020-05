The United States on Wednesday ended waivers in its sanctions for nations that remain in the Iran nuclear accord, bringing the deal further to the brink of collapse.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he was responding to Iran's "brinkmanship" of small nuclear steps, which are aimed at pressuring the United States to remove sanctions as called for by the 2015 accord.

"These escalatory actions are unacceptable and I cannot justify renewing the waiver," Pompeo said in a statement.