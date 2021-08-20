US evacuated about 3,000 from Kabul airport on Thursday

US evacuated about 3,000 from Kabul airport on Thursday

Additional evacuees include family members of US citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and their families, and vulnerable Afghans

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 20 2021, 13:58 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2021, 14:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The United States evacuated about 3,000 people from Afghanistan's Kabul airport on Thursday, a White House official said.

"The United States evacuated approximately 3,000 people from Hamid Karzai International Airport on 16 C-17 flights," the official said in a media pool report on Friday, adding that nearly 350 were US citizens.

"Additional evacuees include family members of US citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and their families, and vulnerable Afghans," the official said, for a tally of about 9,000 evacuated by the military since August 14.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Afghanistan
Taliban
United States
World news

What's Brewing

Do I need a booster if I got the J&J Covid vaccine?

Do I need a booster if I got the J&J Covid vaccine?

Robots are giving a futuristic spin to dining in Japan

Robots are giving a futuristic spin to dining in Japan

This robot cafe offers new spin on disability inclusion

This robot cafe offers new spin on disability inclusion

Bengaluru-based cartoon institute set for grand show

Bengaluru-based cartoon institute set for grand show

Japan aims to bring back soil samples from Mars moon

Japan aims to bring back soil samples from Mars moon

New frog species discovered in Arunachal's Adi hills

New frog species discovered in Arunachal's Adi hills

DH Toon | We've crossed our endurance border; horrific!

DH Toon | We've crossed our endurance border; horrific!

Messi launches his own NFT art collection 'Messiverse'

Messi launches his own NFT art collection 'Messiverse'

 