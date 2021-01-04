US 'extremely disappointed' in Assange extradition ruling

The US Justice Department said Monday that it was "extremely disappointed" in a British judge's decision not to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States to face trial for publishing US secrets.

"While we are extremely disappointed in the court's ultimate decision, we are gratified that the United States prevailed on every point of law raised," the department said, pointing to Assange's claims he had been exercising free speech rights and that the US was pursuing a political vendetta.

"We will continue to seek Mr. Assange's extradition to the United States," the department said.