US green card to cost much more for Indian investors

The US Office of Management and Budget published the final rule regarding EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program Modernization changes today.

The most important change is the increase in the minimum investment amount requirement from $500,000 to $900,000 for projects in Targeted Employment Areas (TEAs).

This rule amends previous, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) regulations concerning the employment-based, fifth preference (EB-5) immigrant investor classification, specifically regarding the modernisation of the EB-5 program. Under the EB-5 program, eligible individuals can apply for lawful permanent residence within the United States by investing in a US based commercial enterprise and creating ten full-time jobs for qualified US workers.

Changes to the regulations include reformed Targeted Employment Areas (TEAs) designations, priority date retention, an increase in the minimum investment amounts, and clarifications on USCIS procedures for removing permanent residence conditions.

The rule is being issued to include EB-5 program reforms and update of existing policies. The rule in its entirety can be found here. Increased interest in the EB-5 visa has the US

Department of State (DOS) anticipating longer wait times for EB-5 principal investors. "The minimum investment amount to apply for an EB5 visa has been increased from $500,000 to $900,000, inferring that the higher investment requirement will be a dampener for all investors. We most certainly know that this hike will impact Indian investors immeasurably.

The investment requirement will undergo a five-year review for adjustment for inflation. So going ahead, the fee is likely to increase every five years which is why this is the best time to secure an early priority date as the waiting list will only get longer for Indian Citizens.

The wait time for an EB-5 visa is still much shorter than other green card programs and this is the last chance for Indian applicants to secure an EB-5 visa with an investment of $500,000," states Mr. Vivek Tandon,Founder & CEO of EB5 BRICS (an experienced US Immigration Lawyer and EB-5 Investment Banker). Specifically of interest to individuals looking to invest is the timeline for implementation, which will take effect from November 21, 2019.

