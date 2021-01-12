US greenhouse gas emission down 10% in 2020 due to Covid-19

America’s greenhouse gas emissions from energy and industry plummeted more than 10 per cent in 2020, reaching their lowest levels in at least three decades as the coronavirus pandemic slammed the brakes on the nation’s economy, according to an estimate published Tuesday by the Rhodium Group.

The steep drop, however, was the result of extraordinary circumstances and experts warned that the country still faced enormous challenges in getting its planet-warming pollution under control. In the years ahead, US emissions are widely expected to bounce back once the pandemic recedes and the economy rumbles back to life — unless policymakers take stronger action to clean up the country’s power plants, factories, cars and trucks.

“The most significant reductions last year were around transportation, which remains heavily dependent on fossil fuels,” said Kate Larsen, a director at Rhodium Group, a research and consulting firm. “But as vaccines become more prevalent, and depending on how quickly people feel comfortable enough to drive and fly again, we’d expect emissions to rebound unless there are major policy changes put in place.”

Before the pandemic hit, America’s emissions had been slowly but steadily declining since 2005, in large part because utilities that generate electricity have been shifting away from coal in favor of natural gas, wind and solar power.

Transportation, the nation’s largest source of greenhouse gases, saw a 14.7 per cent decline in emissions in 2020. While travel started picking up again in the latter half of the year as states relaxed their lockdowns, Americans drove 15 per cent fewer miles overall last year than they did in 2019 and the demand for jet fuel fell by more than one-third.

Emissions from heavy industry, such as steel and cement, dropped 7 per cent in 2020. America’s buildings, which produce carbon dioxide when they burn oil or natural gas for heat, saw emissions fall 6.2 per cent, driven by both lockdowns and warmer-than-average weather.

In the electricity sector, emissions plunged by 10.3 per cent in 2020.

Renewable energy surged in 2020. The United States produced roughly as much electricity from renewable sources last year as it did from coal, a milestone that has never been reached before.

Overall, the fall in emissions nationwide was the largest one-year decline since at least World War II, the Rhodium Group said.