US hiring eases in March as economy cools

US job gains eased in March for a second straight month, government data showed Friday, adding to signs that the economy is cooling as policymakers push on in their fight against inflation.

The country added 236,000 jobs in March while the unemployment rate inched down to 3.5 per cent, the Labor Department said in a report.

The numbers come days after separate reports showed private hiring and services activity easing as well while the manufacturing sector remained weak.

The labor market data is closely-watched for its potential impact on future Federal Reserve interest rate decisions -- but it is unclear if the latest figures are enough to translate into a pause in rate increases.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.3 per cent to $33.18, according to the data.

"Employment continued to trend up in leisure and hospitality, government, professional and business services, and health care," said the Labor Department.

The report added that the labor force participation rate continued to trend up last month as well.