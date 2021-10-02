US hits 7 lakh Covid deaths just as cases begin to fall

US hits 7 lakh Covid deaths just as cases begin to fall

The latest milestone is deeply frustrating to public health leaders and medical professionals on the front lines

AP
AP,
  • Oct 02 2021, 07:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2021, 07:31 ist
It took 3 and a half months for the US to go from 600,000 to 700,000 deaths. Credit: AFP Photo

The United States reached its latest heartbreaking pandemic milestone Friday, eclipsing 700,000 deaths from Covid-19 just as the surge from the delta variant is starting to slow down and give overwhelmed hospitals some relief.

It took 3 and a half months for the US to go from 600,000 to 700,000 deaths, driven by the variant's rampant spread through unvaccinated Americans. The death toll is larger than the population of Boston.

The latest milestone is deeply frustrating to public health leaders and medical professionals on the front lines because vaccines have been available to all eligible Americans for nearly six months and the shots overwhelmingly protect against hospitalizations and death. An estimated 70 million eligible Americans remain unvaccinated, providing kindling for the variant.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
US
World news

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Swachh Bharat 2.0 to clean up dirty politics?

DH Toon | Swachh Bharat 2.0 to clean up dirty politics?

West Bengal villagers use bees to fend off jumbos

West Bengal villagers use bees to fend off jumbos

Polish zoo 'super happy' with rare aquarium births

Polish zoo 'super happy' with rare aquarium births

Brazil's Amazon records least September fires in 20 yrs

Brazil's Amazon records least September fires in 20 yrs

Banksy's famous balloon girl work to go on sale

Banksy's famous balloon girl work to go on sale

In Portugal, Afghan women footballers resume training

In Portugal, Afghan women footballers resume training

How climate change is making the Earth less bright

How climate change is making the Earth less bright

N Korea: The rise & rise of ‘first sister’ Kim Yo-jong

N Korea: The rise & rise of ‘first sister’ Kim Yo-jong

Nobel Peace Prize: Is this Greta Thunberg's year?

Nobel Peace Prize: Is this Greta Thunberg's year?

Hurun India Rich List 2021: Top 10 richest Indians

Hurun India Rich List 2021: Top 10 richest Indians

 