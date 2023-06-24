US hopes India buys Russian oil at price-cap rate

The United States hopes any oil India purchases from Russia will be at or below the rate set by the Group of Seven's price cap, the White House said on Friday.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Modi, Biden share light moments at state dinner
'Get married': Lalu tells Rahul Gandhi at press meet
In Pics | Here are the world's 10 most livable cities
Expert explains 'catastrophic implosion' of Titan sub
Sidelined from academia, Dalits archive caste history
Pak PM 'snatches' umbrella from officer amid downpour