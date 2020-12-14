US hospitals brace for arrival of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine shipments

Trucks and cargo planes packed with the first of nearly 3 million doses of coronavirus vaccine fanned out across the country Sunday as hospitals rushed to set up injection sites and their anxious workers tracked each shipment hour by hour.

The distribution of the first federally approved vaccine marked the start of the most ambitious vaccination campaign in American history, a critical, complicated feat that one top federal official compared to the Allied landings at Normandy during World War II. Now, the United States is trying to turn the tide of battle against a virus whose out-of-control spread has killed nearly 300,000 people, ravaged the economy, and upended millions of lives.

Early Sunday, the first boxes of a vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech that received emergency approval from federal regulators were packed in dry ice at a Pfizer plant in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Workers applauded as the first truck left the plant, the earliest wave of vaccines bound for distribution sites across all 50 states.

The first doses will go to health care workers, who could start receiving shots by Monday. Residents of nursing homes, who have suffered a disproportionate share of Covid-19 deaths, are also being prioritized and are expected to begin getting vaccinations next week.

“I can’t wait to get it,” said Angela Mattingly, 57, a housekeeper at the University of Iowa Hospital who is scheduled to be among hospital employees receiving doses of the vaccine Monday morning.

But the deaths and disruptions are likely to persist for months, since virus cases have soared in the United States and the vast majority of Americans will not be eligible for vaccinations until this spring or later. Health officials who have spent months urging Americans to wear masks and curtail normal life must now fight a new public health battle: convincing skeptical Americans that the vaccine is safe, and that its approval by federal regulators was not subject to political pressure from the Trump administration.