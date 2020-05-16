US House clears $3 trillion coronavirus recovery bill

US House clears $3 trillion coronavirus recovery bill; fate uncertain in Senate

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • May 16 2020, 09:14 ist
  • updated: May 16 2020, 09:14 ist
A man wearing a PPE suit crosses a street during the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in Queens on May 15, 2020 in New York City. Credit: AFP Photo

House Democrats on Friday narrowly pushed through the largest-ever US economic rescue package, but the coronavirus measure faces headwinds in the White House and Senate where Republicans bemoan its $3 trillion price tag.

The Heroes Act, which passed largely along party lines, provides some $1 trillion for state and local governments; another round of cash disbursements to millions of hard-hit American families; funds for hospitals and health workers; extended unemployment and food aid; and money for virus testing.

Almost all Republicans opposed the bill, with many branding it an exorbitant liberal wish list packed with Democratic priorities like funding for vote-by-mail programs.

