US House clears way for passage of $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill

The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives approved a measure on Friday that would allow debate and a vote on a new $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill and a proposal to allow voting by proxy in the House.
The procedural move for the two bills, by a vote of 207-199, cleared the way for a vote later on Friday on the measures. The coronavirus relief bill faces opposition in the Republican-controlled Senate and at the White House.
