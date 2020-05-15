US House clears way for $3 tn coronavirus relief bill

US House clears way for passage of $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill

Reuters, Washington,
  May 15 2020, 22:45 ist
  • updated: May 15 2020, 22:45 ist
Police officers wearing face masks guard the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington. (Credit: Reuters Photo)

The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives approved a measure on Friday that would allow debate and a vote on a new $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill and a proposal to allow voting by proxy in the House.

The procedural move for the two bills, by a vote of 207-199, cleared the way for a vote later on Friday on the measures. The coronavirus relief bill faces opposition in the Republican-controlled Senate and at the White House.

