US House should stop interfering in Hong Kong: China

China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that Beijing resolutely opposed new measures passed by the US House of Representatives related to the Hong Kong protests and urged lawmakers to stop interfering.

China's relationship with the United States will be damaged should the legislation become law, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said in a statement.

The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, one of the measures passed by the House, would require the US secretary of state to certify each year that Hong Kong retained its autonomy in order to receive special treatment as a major financial center.

