US House to debate on Trump impeachment probe

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Oct 29 2019, 08:48am ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2019, 08:48am ist
US President Donald Trump waves to reporters prior to departing Washington for travel to Chicago at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US. (Reuters Photo)

The US House of Representatives this week will debate legislation establishing procedures for the next phase of the impeachment enquiry into President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday.

In a letter to her fellow Democrats, Pelosi said the measure would lay the groundwork for public hearings, which Republicans have been clamouring for, along with ways to set "due process" for Trump and his lawyers. It also will outline steps for various investigating committees to forward evidence they have collected to the House Judiciary Committee, which potentially could draft articles of impeachment.

