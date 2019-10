US House to debate on Trump impeachment probe

The US House of Representatives this week will debate legislation establishing procedures for the next phase of the impeachment enquiry into President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday.

In a letter to her fellow Democrats, Pelosi said the measure would lay the groundwork for public hearings, which Republicans have been clamouring for, along with ways to set "due process" for Trump and his lawyers. It also will outline steps for various investigating committees to forward evidence they have collected to the House Judiciary Committee, which potentially could draft articles of impeachment.